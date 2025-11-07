Bedrijvengids
Microsoft
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • Alle Software Engineering Manager Salarissen

  • Israel

Microsoft Software Engineering Manager Salarissen in Israel

Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in Israel bij Microsoft varieert van ₪816K per year voor 64 tot ₪1.74M per year voor 67. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Israel bedraagt in totaal ₪860K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/7/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
64
Senior Manager
₪816K
₪596K
₪138K
₪82.8K
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
₪879K
₪595K
₪175K
₪109K
66
₪1.22M
₪653K
₪456K
₪106K
Senior Director
67
₪1.74M
₪733K
₪796K
₪215K
Bekijk 5 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Microsoft logo
+₪825K
Block logo
+₪199K
Robinhood logo
+₪306K
Stripe logo
+₪68.8K
Datadog logo
+₪120K
Verily logo
+₪75.7K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineering Manager aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineering Manager bij Microsoft in Israel ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₪1,743,573. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Microsoft voor de Software Engineering Manager functie in Israel is ₪897,589.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Microsoft

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Five9
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen