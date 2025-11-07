Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in Greater Vancouver bij Microsoft varieert van CA$236K per year voor 64 tot CA$406K per year voor 66. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Vancouver bedraagt in totaal CA$247K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/7/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
64
CA$236K
CA$173K
CA$38.4K
CA$25.2K
Principal EM
CA$253K
CA$186K
CA$37.2K
CA$29.5K
66
CA$406K
CA$225K
CA$130K
CA$50.7K
Senior Director
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
