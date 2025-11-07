Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in Greater Hyderabad Area bij Microsoft varieert van ₹10.47M per year voor 64 tot ₹22.15M per year voor 67. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Hyderabad Area bedraagt in totaal ₹13.28M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/7/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
64
₹10.36M
₹6.09M
₹3.13M
₹1.14M
Principal EM
₹12.74M
₹7.05M
₹4.44M
₹1.26M
66
₹16.04M
₹8.17M
₹6M
₹1.87M
Senior Director
₹22.15M
₹9.87M
₹9.32M
₹2.95M
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:
20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule