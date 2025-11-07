Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in Greater Austin Area bij Microsoft varieert van $229K per year voor 64 tot $361K per year voor 66. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Austin Area bedraagt in totaal $317K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/7/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
64
$229K
$160K
$41K
$27.8K
Principal EM
$315K
$187K
$80.9K
$46.3K
66
$361K
$209K
$115K
$37.3K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:
20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule