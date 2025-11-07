Bedrijvengids
Microsoft
Microsoft Software Engineering Manager Salarissen in Czech Republic

Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in Czech Republic bij Microsoft varieert van CZK 2.75M per year voor 64 tot CZK 5.29M per year voor 66. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Czech Republic bedraagt in totaal CZK 4.04M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/7/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
64
Senior Manager
CZK 2.75M
CZK 1.99M
CZK 512K
CZK 248K
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
CZK 3.9M
CZK 2.46M
CZK 945K
CZK 499K
66
CZK 5.29M
CZK 2.81M
CZK 2M
CZK 489K
Senior Director
67
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineering Manager bij Microsoft in Czech Republic ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CZK 5,294,394. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Microsoft voor de Software Engineering Manager functie in Czech Republic is CZK 3,202,596.

