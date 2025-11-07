Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in Czech Republic bij Microsoft varieert van CZK 2.75M per year voor 64 tot CZK 5.29M per year voor 66. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Czech Republic bedraagt in totaal CZK 4.04M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/7/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
64
CZK 2.75M
CZK 1.99M
CZK 512K
CZK 248K
Principal EM
CZK 3.9M
CZK 2.46M
CZK 945K
CZK 499K
66
CZK 5.29M
CZK 2.81M
CZK 2M
CZK 489K
Senior Director
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:
20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule