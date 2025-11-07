Software Engineer vergoeding in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area bij Microsoft varieert van ₪395K per year voor 59 tot ₪902K per year voor 66. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area bedraagt in totaal ₪611K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/7/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
SDE
₪395K
₪356K
₪27.3K
₪12.2K
60
₪411K
₪361K
₪43.4K
₪6.8K
SDE II
₪479K
₪396K
₪64.8K
₪18.1K
62
₪562K
₪448K
₪77.3K
₪37.1K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:
20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen
iOS Engineer
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Netwerk Engineer
Kwaliteitsborging (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Productie Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Crypto Engineer
Virtual Reality Software Engineer
Systeem Engineer
Videogame Software Engineer
Developer Advocate
Onderzoekswetenschapper
AI Onderzoeker
AI Engineer