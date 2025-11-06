Software Engineer vergoeding in Costa Rica bij Microsoft varieert van CRC 32.44M per year voor 59 tot CRC 57.51M per year voor 63. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Costa Rica bedraagt in totaal CRC 48.49M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
SDE
CRC 32.44M
CRC 25.65M
CRC 4.89M
CRC 1.91M
60
CRC 29.39M
CRC 27.98M
CRC 0
CRC 1.41M
SDE II
CRC 47.24M
CRC 33.93M
CRC 11.11M
CRC 2.2M
62
CRC 53.74M
CRC 40.73M
CRC 7.87M
CRC 5.14M
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
