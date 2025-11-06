Software Engineer vergoeding in Colombia bij Microsoft varieert van COP 203.12M per year voor 60 tot COP 347.34M per year voor 64. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Colombia bedraagt in totaal COP 325.09M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
SDE
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
60
COP 203.12M
COP 128.75M
COP 69.82M
COP 4.54M
SDE II
COP 268.65M
COP 159.43M
COP 94.82M
COP 14.41M
62
COP 285.27M
COP 202.13M
COP 69.6M
COP 13.54M
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
