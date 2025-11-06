Bedrijvengids

Sales vergoeding in Singapore bij Microsoft varieert van SGD 298K per year voor 61 tot SGD 642K per year voor 66. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Singapore bedraagt in totaal SGD 363K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
59
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
60
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
61
SGD 292K
SGD 163K
SGD 37.6K
SGD 91.7K
62
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Sales bij Microsoft in Singapore ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van SGD 642,396. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Microsoft voor de Sales functie in Singapore is SGD 345,774.

