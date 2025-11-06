Sales vergoeding in Singapore bij Microsoft varieert van SGD 298K per year voor 61 tot SGD 642K per year voor 66. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Singapore bedraagt in totaal SGD 363K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
59
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
60
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
61
SGD 292K
SGD 163K
SGD 37.6K
SGD 91.7K
62
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:
20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
