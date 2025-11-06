Bedrijvengids
Microsoft Sales Salarissen in Prague Metropolitan Area

Sales vergoeding in Prague Metropolitan Area bij Microsoft varieert van CZK 2.27M per year voor 60 tot CZK 2.41M per year voor 61. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Prague Metropolitan Area bedraagt in totaal CZK 2.32M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
59
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
60
CZK 1.86M
CZK 1.28M
CZK 227K
CZK 362K
61
CZK 2.02M
CZK 1.41M
CZK 221K
CZK 391K
62
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Sales bij Microsoft in Prague Metropolitan Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CZK 3,257,976. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Microsoft voor de Sales functie in Prague Metropolitan Area is CZK 1,954,875.

