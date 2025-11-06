Bedrijvengids
  • Salarissen
  • Sales Engineer

  • Alle Sales Engineer Salarissen

  • Australia

Microsoft Sales Engineer Salarissen in Australia

Sales Engineer vergoeding in Australia bij Microsoft bedraagt A$253K per year voor 62. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Australia bedraagt in totaal A$278K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
59
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
60
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
61
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
62
A$253K
A$218K
A$5.2K
A$29.4K
Microsoft logo
+A$370K
Block logo
+A$89.4K
Robinhood logo
+A$137K
Stripe logo
+A$30.8K
Datadog logo
+A$54K
Verily logo
+A$33.9K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Sales Engineer bij Microsoft in Australia ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van A$409,824. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Microsoft voor de Sales Engineer functie in Australia is A$290,896.

Andere Bronnen