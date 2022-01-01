Health Insurance Cigna, Kaiser

Dental Insurance MetLife Dental

Vision Insurance MetLife Vision

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000 per year contributed by employer. 1500 for family coverage.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary Company contributions vest evenly over 3 years.

Life Insurance 2x annual salary, up to $1,000,000.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x annual salary, up to $1,000,000. To avoid tax you may choose an alternative of a flat $50,000 benefit.

Disability Insurance STD: 100% of salary for weeks 1-6, 70% for weeks 7-26. LTD: s 50% of base monthly earnings up to $15,000 per month.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Sick Time Unlimited

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Employee Assistance Program Eight free counseling visits per incident each year.

Adoption Assistance Up to $3,000 (per child under the age of 18)

Unique Perk Travel Assistance

Unique Perk MetLife Legal Program - Access to legal advice and even representation—for an affordable monthly premium.