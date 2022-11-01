MI-GSO Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
MI-GSO
MI-GSO's salaris varieert van $35,491 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer in Portugal aan de onderkant tot $145,725 voor een Business Operations Manager in France aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van MI-GSO. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/24/2025

Business Operations Manager
$146K
Data Analist
$70.4K
Management Consultant
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Project Manager
$60.3K
Software Engineer
$35.5K
De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij MI-GSO is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $145,725. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij MI-GSO is $60,328.

