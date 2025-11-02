Bedrijvengids
Mercury
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Business Development

  • Alle Business Development Salarissen

Mercury Business Development Salarissen

Business Development vergoeding in United States bij Mercury bedraagt $150K per year voor IC2. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Mercury's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/2/2025

Gemiddelde Totaalvergoeding

$169K - $193K
United States
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik
$149K$169K$193K$212K
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik
Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$150K
$120K
$30K
$0
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schema

16.67%

JR 1

16.67%

JR 2

16.67%

JR 3

16.67%

JR 4

16.67%

JR 5

16.67%

JR 6

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Mercury zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 6-jarig vesting schema:

  • 16.67% vest in het 1st-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)

  • 16.67% vest in het 2nd-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)

  • 16.67% vest in het 3rd-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)

  • 16.67% vest in het 4th-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)

  • 16.67% vest in het 5th-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)

  • 16.67% vest in het 6th-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Business Development bij Mercury in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $212,400. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Mercury voor de Business Development functie in United States is $149,400.

Andere Bronnen