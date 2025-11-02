Business Development vergoeding in United States bij Mercury bedraagt $150K per year voor IC2. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Mercury's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/2/2025
Gemiddelde Totaalvergoeding
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$150K
$120K
$30K
$0
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
16.67%
JR 1
16.67%
JR 2
16.67%
JR 3
16.67%
JR 4
16.67%
JR 5
16.67%
JR 6
Bij Mercury zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 6-jarig vesting schema:
16.67% vest in het 1st-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)
16.67% vest in het 2nd-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)
16.67% vest in het 3rd-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)
16.67% vest in het 4th-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)
16.67% vest in het 5th-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)
16.67% vest in het 6th-JR (16.67% jaarlijks)
7 years post-termination exercise window.