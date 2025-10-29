Bedrijvengids
McKinsey
McKinsey Product Designer Salarissen

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in United States bij McKinsey bedraagt in totaal $203K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor McKinsey's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/29/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
McKinsey
Associate Design Director
Chicago, IL
Totaal per jaar
$203K
Niveau
Associate Design Director
Basissalaris
$203K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij McKinsey?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bijdragen

Inbegrepen Functies

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij McKinsey in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $305,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij McKinsey voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $192,000.

