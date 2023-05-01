Bedrijvengids
Mana Products
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Mana Products dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    MANA is a beauty company that develops and manufactures innovative products for renowned beauty brands and makeup artists. They offer services in product development, brand acceleration, and private label manufacturing. Their team of chemists uses state-of-the-art facilities to create new products from concept to shelf. They provide expertise in research and development, package development and sourcing, brand development and marketing, supply chain management and manufacturing, distribution and logistics, regulatory assistance, and quality control. MANA is committed to their clients' success and is based in New York, with all products made in the USA.

    http://www.manaproducts.com
    Website
    1975
    Oprichtingsjaar
    751
    Aantal Werknemers
    $100M-$250M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Mana Products

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • Databricks
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen