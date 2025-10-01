Software Engineer vergoeding in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area bij Luxoft varieert van PLN 144K per year voor L2 tot PLN 265K per year voor L4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area bedraagt in totaal PLN 168K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Luxoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 144K
PLN 144K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 222K
PLN 222K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 265K
PLN 265K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
