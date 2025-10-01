Software Engineer vergoeding in Ukraine bij Luxoft varieert van UAH 1.42M per year voor L2 tot UAH 3.18M per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Ukraine bedraagt in totaal UAH 1.78M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Luxoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
L2
UAH 1.42M
UAH 1.41M
UAH 0
UAH 5.9K
L3
UAH 2.19M
UAH 2.19M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 3.13M
UAH 3.13M
UAH 0
UAH 0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
