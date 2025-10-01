Bedrijvengids
Luxoft
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Sofia City Province

Luxoft Software Engineer Salarissen in Sofia City Province

Software Engineer vergoeding in Sofia City Province bij Luxoft varieert van BGN 105K per year voor L3 tot BGN 114K per year voor L4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Sofia City Province bedraagt in totaal BGN 101K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Luxoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Luxoft?

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Luxoft in Sofia City Province sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 117,946. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luxoft for the Software Engineer role in Sofia City Province is BGN 100,744.

