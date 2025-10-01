Software Engineer vergoeding in Sofia City Province bij Luxoft varieert van BGN 105K per year voor L3 tot BGN 114K per year voor L4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Sofia City Province bedraagt in totaal BGN 101K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Luxoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
