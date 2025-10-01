Software Engineer vergoeding in Krakow Metropolitan Area bij Luxoft varieert van PLN 167K per year voor L2 tot PLN 251K per year voor L4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Krakow Metropolitan Area bedraagt in totaal PLN 222K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Luxoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 167K
PLN 167K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 241K
PLN 241K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 251K
PLN 251K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
