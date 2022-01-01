Bedrijvengids
Lutron Electronics
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf

Lutron Electronics Salarissen

Lutron Electronics's salaris varieert van $59,292 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Sales in Canada aan de onderkant tot $130,650 voor een Product Designer in United States aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Lutron Electronics. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/9/2025

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Software Engineer
Median $107K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analist
$117K
Data Scientist
$116K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Elektrisch Ingenieur
$91.8K
Hardware Engineer
$97.7K
Marketing
$59.7K
Mechanisch Ingenieur
$112K
Product Designer
$131K
Sales
$59.3K
Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Lutron Electronics is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $130,650. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Lutron Electronics is $106,500.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Lutron Electronics

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • SkySpecs
  • Cox Enterprises
  • Crestron
  • Molex
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen