Bedrijvengids
Lunatech
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Lunatech Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in Netherlands bij Lunatech bedraagt in totaal €54.9K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Lunatech's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/3/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Lunatech
Software Engineer
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Totaal per jaar
€54.9K
Niveau
Medio
Basissalaris
€54.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
7 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Lunatech?
Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€78K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures
Stage Salarissen

Bijdragen

Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Lunatech in Netherlands ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van €72,619. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Lunatech voor de Software Engineer functie in Netherlands is €54,312.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Lunatech

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen