Bedrijvengids
Lument
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Lument dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Lument is a financial partner that offers customized capital solutions for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing and healthcare real estate, and other commercial real estate segments. They have expertise, products, resources, and determination to guide clients to the right financial solution for their goals. Lument is a brand of ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, and offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. They are a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender.

    lument.com
    Website
    2012
    Oprichtingsjaar
    751
    Aantal Werknemers
    $250M-$500M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Lument

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Facebook
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • Square
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen