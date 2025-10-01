Bedrijvengids
Lucid
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Product Designer

  • Alle Product Designer Salarissen

  • Salt Lake City Greater Area

Lucid Product Designer Salarissen in Salt Lake City Greater Area

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in Salt Lake City Greater Area bij Lucid bedraagt in totaal $137K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Lucid's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Lucid
UX Designer II
South Jordan, UT
Totaal per jaar
$137K
Niveau
II
Basissalaris
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
3 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Lucid?

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Lucid zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Product Designer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Lucid in Salt Lake City Greater Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $218,970. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Lucid voor de Product Designer functie in Salt Lake City Greater Area is $120,500.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Lucid

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Avanade
  • General Dynamics Information Technology
  • Mediaocean
  • First Orion
  • Avant
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen