Logitech
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Logitech Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Logitech varieert van $107K per year voor I1 tot $277K per year voor I5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $245K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Logitech's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
I1
(Instapniveau)
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Logitech zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Logitech in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $300,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Logitech voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $192,090.

