Logitech
Logitech Werktuigbouwkundige Salarissen

Werktuigbouwkundige vergoeding in Taiwan bij Logitech varieert van NT$1.68M per year voor I3 tot NT$2.48M per year voor I4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Taiwan bedraagt in totaal NT$1.74M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Logitech's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Logitech zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Werktuigbouwkundige bij Logitech in Taiwan ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van NT$3,092,238. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Logitech voor de Werktuigbouwkundige functie in Taiwan is NT$2,102,334.

Andere Bronnen

