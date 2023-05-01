Bedrijvengids
LaserAway
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over LaserAway dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    LaserAway is a leading aesthetic dermatology company with over 100 locations across the US. They specialize in Laser Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring, and Injectables. Their clinics are supervised by board-certified dermatologists, and their treatments are implemented by registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician associates. LaserAway offers competitive pay, growth potential, flexible schedules, complimentary and discounted treatments, continued trainings, and a fun, high-energy culture.

    laseraway.com
    Website
    2006
    Oprichtingsjaar
    3,001
    Aantal Werknemers
    $500M-$1B
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor LaserAway

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Google
    • Netflix
    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen