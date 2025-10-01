Bedrijvengids
Kyndryl
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • United States

Kyndryl Software Engineer Salarissen in United States

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Kyndryl varieert van $128K per year voor Band 6 tot $193K per year voor Band 9. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $122K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Kyndryl's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Band 6
(Instapniveau)
$128K
$127K
$0
$1.4K
Band 7
$119K
$117K
$1K
$1.3K
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$333
Band 9
$193K
$187K
$1.3K
$5K
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Kyndryl?

Inbegrepen Functies

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור Software Engineer ב-Kyndryl in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $223,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kyndryl עבור תפקיד Software Engineer in United States הוא $121,000.

Andere Bronnen