Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Kyndryl varieert van $128K per year voor Band 6 tot $193K per year voor Band 9. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $122K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Kyndryl's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Band 6
$128K
$127K
$0
$1.4K
Band 7
$119K
$117K
$1K
$1.3K
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$333
Band 9
$193K
$187K
$1.3K
$5K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
