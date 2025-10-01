Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Austin Area bij Kyndryl varieert van $106K per year voor Band 6 tot $121K per year voor Band 8. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Austin Area bedraagt in totaal $107K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Kyndryl's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Band 6
$106K
$104K
$0
$2.3K
Band 7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
Band 9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
Geen salarissen gevonden
