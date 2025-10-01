Bedrijvengids
Kubrick Group
  Salarissen
  Software Engineer

  Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  Greater London Area

Kubrick Group Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater London Area

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in Greater London Area bij Kubrick Group bedraagt in totaal £31.5K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Kubrick Group's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Kubrick Group
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Totaal per jaar
£31.5K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
£31.5K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Jaren bij bedrijf
0-1 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
0-1 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Kubrick Group?

£121K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van £22.7K+ (soms £227K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Bijdragen

Inbegrepen Functies

Data Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Kubrick Group in Greater London Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van £46,329. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Kubrick Group voor de Software Engineer functie in Greater London Area is £38,286.

Andere Bronnen