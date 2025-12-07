Bedrijvengids
Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in Belgium bij Keyrock bedraagt in totaal €74.5K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Keyrock's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/7/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Keyrock
Software Engineer
Brussels, BU, Belgium
Totaal per jaar
$85.8K
Niveau
L1
Basissalaris
$74.4K
Stock (/yr)
$11.4K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
2 Jaren
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Geen salarissen gevonden
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Keyrock in Belgium ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van €130,870. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Keyrock voor de Software Engineer functie in Belgium is €73,692.

