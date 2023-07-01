Bedrijvenoverzicht
KEY Concierge
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over KEY Concierge dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    KEY is a curated marketplace that offers vetted vacation rentals, in-home services, and local experiences to enhance travel experiences. They aim to make life easier and create unforgettable moments for their clients. With a passion for their customers, they use creativity to source the best a destination has to offer. They strive to elevate both small moments and big occasions, delivering exceptional services with flawless precision. Their goal is to help clients make memories, not plans, through their platform and dedicated team of local experts.

    https://key.co
    Website
    2014
    Oprichtingsjaar
    54
    # werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor KEY Concierge

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen