Kensho Technologies
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Kensho Technologies Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Kensho Technologies bedraagt in totaal $241K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Kensho Technologies's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/7/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Kensho Technologies
Senior Software Engineer
Boston, MA
Totaal per jaar
$241K
Niveau
1
Basissalaris
$176K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$25K
Jaren bij bedrijf
0 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
8 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Kensho Technologies?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Kensho Technologies in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $370,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Kensho Technologies voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $225,000.

Andere Bronnen

