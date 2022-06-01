Bedrijvengids
KBI Biopharma
    KBI Biopharma is an award-winning biopharmaceutical contract services organization providing fully-integrated, accelerated drug development and biomanufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally.With each of our 500+ client partners, we have worked closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate their drug development programs. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytical capabilities, we deliver efficient process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs.KBI is proud to be a JSR Life Sciences Company.

    http://kbibiopharma.com
    Website
    1996
    Oprichtingsjaar
    1,280
    Aantal Werknemers
    $250M-$500M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

