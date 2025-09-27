Bedrijvengids
Karsun Solutions
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Karsun Solutions Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Karsun Solutions bedraagt in totaal $126K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Karsun Solutions's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/27/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Karsun Solutions
Frontend Software Engineer
Herndon, VA
Totaal per jaar
$126K
Niveau
Senior
Basissalaris
$126K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
8 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
12 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Karsun Solutions?

$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Stage Salarissen

Bijdragen

Inbegrepen Functies

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Karsun Solutions in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $151,500. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Karsun Solutions voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $126,000.

