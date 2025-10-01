Bedrijvengids
Justworks
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • New York City Area

Justworks Software Engineer Salarissen in New York City Area

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bij Justworks bedraagt in totaal $193K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Justworks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Justworks
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$193K
Niveau
L5
Basissalaris
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
7 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
7 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Justworks?

$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

5%

JR 1

15%

JR 2

40%

JR 3

40%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Justworks zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 5% vest in het 1st-JR (5.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 2nd-JR (1.25% maandelijks)

  • 40% vest in het 3rd-JR (3.33% maandelijks)

  • 40% vest in het 4th-JR (3.33% maandelijks)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

JR 1

30%

JR 2

30%

JR 3

30%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Justworks zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 10% vest in het 1st-JR (10.00% jaarlijks)

  • 30% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 4th-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Justworks in New York City Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $222,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Justworks voor de Software Engineer functie in New York City Area is $185,000.

