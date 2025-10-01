Bedrijvengids
Justworks
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Product Manager

  • Alle Product Manager Salarissen

  • New York City Area

Justworks Product Manager Salarissen in New York City Area

Het mediane Product Manager vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bij Justworks bedraagt in totaal $200K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Justworks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Justworks
Product Manager
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$200K
Niveau
Senior Products Manager
Basissalaris
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
7 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Justworks?

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

5%

JR 1

15%

JR 2

40%

JR 3

40%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Justworks zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 5% vest in het 1st-JR (5.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 2nd-JR (1.25% maandelijks)

  • 40% vest in het 3rd-JR (3.33% maandelijks)

  • 40% vest in het 4th-JR (3.33% maandelijks)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

JR 1

30%

JR 2

30%

JR 3

30%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Justworks zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 10% vest in het 1st-JR (10.00% jaarlijks)

  • 30% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 4th-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Product Manager aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Manager bij Justworks in New York City Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $250,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Justworks voor de Product Manager functie in New York City Area is $160,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Justworks

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Proofpoint
  • Clearbit
  • Zenefits
  • Sendoso
  • InfluxData
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen