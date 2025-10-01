Bedrijvengids
Johnson & Johnson Software Engineer Salarissen in New York City Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in New York City Area bij Johnson & Johnson varieert van $81.6K per year voor 23 tot $116K per year voor 24. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $95K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Johnson & Johnson's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
23
Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
Senior Software Engineer
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Bijdragen
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Johnson & Johnson?

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $122,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Johnson & Johnson voor de Software Engineer functie in New York City Area is $90,000.

