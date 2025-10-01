Software Engineer vergoeding in New York City Area bij Johnson & Johnson varieert van $81.6K per year voor 23 tot $116K per year voor 24. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $95K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Johnson & Johnson's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
23
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
Geen salarissen gevonden
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen