Bedrijvengids
Intuit
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Productie Software Engineer

Intuit Productie Software Engineer Salarissen

Productie Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Intuit bedraagt $193K per year voor Software Engineer 2. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $215K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Intuit's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Instapniveau)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$193K
$149K
$29.5K
$14.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bekijk 4 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Intuit zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Productie Software Engineer bij Intuit in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $608,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Intuit voor de Productie Software Engineer functie in United States is $239,750.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Intuit

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen