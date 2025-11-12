Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Toronto Area bij Intuit varieert van CA$113K per year voor Software Engineer 1 tot CA$280K per year voor Staff Software Engineer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Toronto Area bedraagt in totaal CA$162K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Intuit's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
CA$113K
CA$100K
CA$9.8K
CA$3.3K
Software Engineer 2
CA$149K
CA$123K
CA$20.4K
CA$6K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$222K
CA$159K
CA$45.4K
CA$17.8K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$280K
CA$163K
CA$83.2K
CA$33.7K
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Intuit zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)