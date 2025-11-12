Bedrijvengids
Intuit
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Intuit Full-Stack Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater Toronto Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Toronto Area bij Intuit varieert van CA$113K per year voor Software Engineer 1 tot CA$280K per year voor Staff Software Engineer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Toronto Area bedraagt in totaal CA$162K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Intuit's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Instapniveau)
CA$113K
CA$100K
CA$9.8K
CA$3.3K
Software Engineer 2
CA$149K
CA$123K
CA$20.4K
CA$6K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$222K
CA$159K
CA$45.4K
CA$17.8K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$280K
CA$163K
CA$83.2K
CA$33.7K
Bekijk 4 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Block logo
+CA$81.2K
Robinhood logo
+CA$125K
Stripe logo
+CA$28K
Datadog logo
+CA$49K
Verily logo
+CA$30.8K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Intuit zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Full-Stack Software Engineer bij Intuit in Greater Toronto Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$280,287. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Intuit voor de Full-Stack Software Engineer functie in Greater Toronto Area is CA$168,785.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Intuit

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen