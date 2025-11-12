Bedrijvengids
Intuit Full-Stack Software Engineer Salarissen

Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Intuit varieert van $146K per year voor Software Engineer 1 tot $505K per year voor Architect. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $220K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Intuit's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Instapniveau)
$146K
$118K
$17.1K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$151K
$34.7K
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$263K
$180K
$59.3K
$24.4K
Staff Software Engineer
$330K
$211K
$81.6K
$37K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Intuit zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Full-Stack Software Engineer bij Intuit in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $505,200. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Intuit voor de Full-Stack Software Engineer functie in United States is $215,735.

