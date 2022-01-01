Bedrijvengids
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers Salarissen

Interactive Brokers's salaris varieert van $11,558 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Informatietechnoloog (IT) aan de onderkant tot $400,000 voor een Software Engineering Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Interactive Brokers. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/25/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Software Engineer
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Cybersecurity Analist
Median $280K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $400K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Operations
$109K
Data Analist
$116K
Data Scientist
$132K
Human Resources
$85.4K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$11.6K
Legal
$106K
Marketing
$106K
Product Designer
$174K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Project Manager
$189K
Vesting Schema

10%

JR 1

15%

JR 2

15%

JR 3

15%

JR 4

15%

JR 5

15%

JR 6

15%

JR 7

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Interactive Brokers zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 7-jarig vesting schema:

  • 10% vest in het 1st-JR (10.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 2nd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 3rd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 4th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 5th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 6th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 7th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Interactive Brokers is Software Engineering Manager met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $400,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Interactive Brokers is $160,026.

