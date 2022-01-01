Interactive Brokers Salarissen

Interactive Brokers's salaris varieert van $11,558 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Informatietechnoloog (IT) aan de onderkant tot $400,000 voor een Software Engineering Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Interactive Brokers. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
10%
JR 1
15%
JR 2
15%
JR 3
15%
JR 4
15%
JR 5
15%
JR 6
15%
JR 7
Bij Interactive Brokers zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 7-jarig vesting schema:
10% vest in het 1st-JR (10.00% jaarlijks)
15% vest in het 2nd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
15% vest in het 3rd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
15% vest in het 4th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
15% vest in het 5th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
15% vest in het 6th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
15% vest in het 7th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
