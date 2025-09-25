Bedrijvengids
Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Intapp bedraagt in totaal $188K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Intapp's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/25/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Intapp
Machine Learning Engineer
Palo Alto, CA
Totaal per jaar
$188K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$8K
Bonus
$15K
Jaren bij bedrijf
4 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
8 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Intapp?

$160K

Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Intapp zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Backend Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Software Engineer u Intapp in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $258,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Intapp za ulogu Software Engineer in United States je $185,000.

