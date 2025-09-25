Bedrijvengids
Intact Financial Corporation
  • Salarissen
  • Actuaris

  • Alle Actuaris Salarissen

Intact Financial Corporation Actuaris Salarissen

Het mediane Actuaris vergoedinspakket in Canada bij Intact Financial Corporation bedraagt in totaal CA$140K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Intact Financial Corporation's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/25/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Actuary
Montreal, QC, Canada
Totaal per jaar
CA$140K
Niveau
Consultant
Basissalaris
CA$119K
Stock (/yr)
CA$6K
Bonus
CA$15.1K
Jaren bij bedrijf
0 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

Bijdragen

Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Actuaris aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail.

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Actuaris bij Intact Financial Corporation in Canada ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$175,179. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Intact Financial Corporation voor de Actuaris functie in Canada is CA$139,135.

