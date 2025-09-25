Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij Instacart varieert van $209K per year voor L4 tot $395K per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $243K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Instacart's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/25/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$209K
$139K
$70.2K
$0
L5
$253K
$181K
$71.8K
$0
L6
$279K
$195K
$84.7K
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Instacart zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
50%
JR 1
50%
JR 2
Bij Instacart zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 2-jarig vesting schema:
50% vest in het 1st-JR (50.00% jaarlijks)
50% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)
