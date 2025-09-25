Bedrijvengids
  Salarissen
  Product Designer

  Alle Product Designer Salarissen

Instacart Product Designer Salarissen

Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij Instacart varieert van $209K per year voor L4 tot $395K per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $243K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Instacart's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/25/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Product Designer 2
$209K
$139K
$70.2K
$0
L5
Senior Product Designer 1
$253K
$181K
$71.8K
$0
L6
Senior Product Designer 2
$279K
$195K
$84.7K
$0
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Instacart zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

50%

JR 1

50%

JR 2

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Instacart zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 2-jarig vesting schema:

  • 50% vest in het 1st-JR (50.00% jaarlijks)

  • 50% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)



UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Product Designer sa Instacart in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $395,429. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Instacart para sa Product Designer role in United States ay $240,000.

Andere Bronnen