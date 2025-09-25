Bedrijvengids
Instacart
Business Analist vergoeding in United States bij Instacart varieert van $173K per year voor L4 tot $287K per year voor L6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $208K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Instacart's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/25/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
Business Analyst 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Business Analyst 2
$173K
$129K
$38.2K
$6.3K
L5
Senior Business Analyst 1
$217K
$147K
$62.2K
$8K
L6
Senior Business Analyst 2
$287K
$175K
$109K
$2.7K
Niveaus Vergelijken

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Instacart zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

50%

JR 1

50%

JR 2

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Instacart zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 2-jarig vesting schema:

  • 50% vest in het 1st-JR (50.00% jaarlijks)

  • 50% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analist at Instacart in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart for the Business Analist role in United States is $205,000.

Andere Bronnen