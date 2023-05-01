Bedrijvenoverzicht
Inkitt
    Inkitt is a data-driven publishing company that aims to discover hidden talents and turn them into globally successful authors. They have invented an algorithm that analyzes users' reading behavior to identify hits, removing subjectivity from the equation. Hits are licensed to and distributed on their Galatea app where they systematically generate blockbusters by A/B testing the content of their stories. They have attracted early investors in Google and Spotify and talents from Netflix, Activision Blizzard, DeliveryHero, Babbel, and N26. They are an international team of 85 passionate and dedicated inventors and entrepreneurs who are growing quickly.

    http://www.inkitt.com
    2014
    126
    $1M-$10M
