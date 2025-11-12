Bedrijvengids
Infosys
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • New York City Area

Infosys UX Designer Salarissen in New York City Area

Het mediane UX Designer vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bij Infosys bedraagt in totaal $90.7K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Infosys's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Infosys
Product Designer
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$90.7K
Niveau
Senior
Basissalaris
$90.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Infosys?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Infosys zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Product Designer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een UX Designer bij Infosys in New York City Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $190,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Infosys voor de UX Designer functie in New York City Area is $90,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Infosys

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Mindtree
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen