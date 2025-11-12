Bedrijvengids
Infosys
Infosys UX Designer Salarissen in Greater Bengaluru

Het mediane UX Designer vergoedinspakket in Greater Bengaluru bij Infosys bedraagt in totaal ₹1.13M per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Infosys's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Infosys
UX Designer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totaal per jaar
₹1.13M
Niveau
JL4
Basissalaris
₹1.13M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jaren bij bedrijf
5 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Infosys?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Infosys zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een UX Designer bij Infosys in Greater Bengaluru ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹1,215,443. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Infosys voor de UX Designer functie in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,130,885.

