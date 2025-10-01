Het mediane Software Engineering Manager vergoedinspakket in Phoenix Area bij Indeed bedraagt in totaal $295K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Indeed's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025
Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
JR 1
33.3%
JR 2
33.4%
JR 3
Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.32% driemaandelijks)
33.4% vest in het 3rd-JR (8.35% driemaandelijks)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.